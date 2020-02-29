American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc AAL.O said late on Saturday it will suspend all U.S. flights to Milan just hours after the U.S. State Department said it was raising its travel warning for parts of Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

American said it will suspend flights to and from Milan, from New York-JFK and Miami through April 24, citing a reduction in demand. On Saturday, the Trump administration raised its travel advisory alert to "Level 4 - Do Not Travel" to Lombardy and Veneto in Italy "due to the level of community transmission of the virus and imposition of local quarantine procedures."

Milan is the capital of the Lombardy region. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that the U.S. State Department will work with Italy to coordinate medical screening of any individuals coming to the United States.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

