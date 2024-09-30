Is American Airlines Stock Underperforming the Dow?

American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL ), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading player in the global airline industry. With a market cap of $7.58 billion , American Airlines operates an extensive network of domestic and international flights, providing passengers with comprehensive travel services.

Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks and American Airlines Group fits into this category. Its commitment to operational efficiency and enhancing customer experiences makes American Airlines a leader in the global aviation industry, maintaining a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.

AAL shares are trading 28.8% below their 52-week high of $16.15 , which they hit on Mar. 4. The stock has gained 1.5% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ( $DOWI ) 8% returns over the same time frame.

In the longer term, AAL is down 16.3% on a YTD basis, and the shares have declined 10.2% over the past 52 weeks. The Dow has gained 12.3% in 2024 and 26.1% over the past year.

AAL has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late May, which confirms its bearish trend. However, it has been trading above the 50-day moving average since late August.

AAL stock surged more than 4% on Jul. 25 following a mixed Q2 earnings report . The company reported earnings of $717 million, or $1.09 per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations of $1.04 per share. The company reported revenues of $14.33 billion, which fell short of the anticipated $14.42 billion. For the full year, AAL expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $0.70 and $1.30.

On Jul.19, American Airlines stock fell nearly 1% due to a global IT outage that delayed operations and caused flight cancellations worldwide.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, rival Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) has outperformed both the stock and DOWI, with a 27% gain on a YTD basis.

Despite AAL's underperformance compared to the Dow, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 19 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $12.29 , suggesting a premium of 6.2% to its current levels.

