American Airlines Stock Has Struggled To Outperform The S&P- Here's Why

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) stock price lost almost 60% from $32 in 2018 end to around $13 currently, primarily due to unfavorable changes in its P/S multiple. During this period, the company’s sales have risen just around 2%, and there was a strong 32% rise in the outstanding share count. Additionally, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned around 55%, meaning that American Airlines stock has strongly underperformed the index since 2018-end.

In our interactive dashboard, Why American Airlines Stock Moved: AAL Stock Has Lost 59% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) AAL’s Total Revenue has risen marginally from $44.5 billion in FY 2018 to $45.2 billion on an LTM basis

AAL’s total revenue initially rose from $44.5 billion in FY 2018 to $45.8 billion in FY 2019, but dropped sharply to $17.3 billion in FY 2020.

Revenues have strongly recovered since, jumping to $29.9 billion in FY ’21, and now stand much higher at $45.2 billion on an LTM basis, slightly higher than its FY ’18 level.

One of the major airlines of the United States, around 87% of American Airlines’ sales came from the Passenger segment as of FY ’21, standing at around $26.1 billion.

Cargo and Other sales brought in the remaining 13% of sales in FY ’21.

For additional details about AAL’s revenues and comparison to peers, see American Airlines Group (AAL) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) decreased 23% from $90.07 in FY 2018 to $69.27 currently

AAL’s revenue rose from $44.5 billion in FY 2018 to $45.2 billion currently, while the outstanding share count rose from 494.5 million in 2018 to 652.7 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has dropped from $90.07 in FY ’18 to $69.27 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for AAL hovered around 0.4x between 2018 and 2021 end, but has dropped sharply to 0.2x currently

AAL’s P/S multiple stood at around 0.4x by late 2021, but due to the current geopolitical tensions and increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 0.2x.

For additional details about the company stock returns, and comparison to peers, see American Airlines (AAL) Stock Return Comparison.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Dec 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] AAL Return -9% -27% -72% S&P 500 Return -5% -18% 74% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -5% -22% 215%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/21/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.