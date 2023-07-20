American Airlines Slips Despite Impressive Q2 Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are falling more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade, despite reporting higher third-quarter results that came in above estimates. The company also raised its third-quarter and full-year earnings outlook.

In this space, on July 13th, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) had raised its full-year earnings outlook and projected third-quarter earnings in the range of $2.20 - $2.50 per share on 11 - 14 percent growth in revenues.

Currently, shares are at $17.42, down 6.33 percent from the previous close of $18.60 on a volume of 21,576,991.

