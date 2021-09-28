Oil
AAL

American Airlines signs code-sharing pact with India's largest airline

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

American Airlines announced a code-sharing agreement with India's largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday, with the U.S. airline gearing up to launch new flights between the two countries.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O announced a code-sharing agreement with India's largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday, with the U.S. airline gearing up to launch new flights between the two countries.

The agreement, which is expected to begin in October, will see American's "code" on 29 of IndiGo's domestic routes in India.

Code-sharing allows an airline to sell seats on a flight operated by its partner, so that it can fly passengers to destinations it does not serve.

The pact with IndiGo airlines, which is India's largest airline by number of passengers carried and owned by InterGlobe Aviation INGL.NS, requires approval of U.S. and Indian authorities, American said. (https://bit.ly/39IeEpV)

The company is launching a new service between New York and India's capital Delhi next month and between Seattle and the city of Bengaluru early next year.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular