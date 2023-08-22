News & Insights

Commodities
AAL

American Airlines sees higher costs after new pilot contract

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

August 22, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, details in paragraph 4

Aug 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Tuesday that it was expecting to record higher costs in the current quarter following a new labor deal with its pilots.

The company's pilots approved a new contract on Monday that includes more than $9.6 billion in total pay and benefits increases over four years.

The company now expects its cost per available seat mile excluding fuel to rise about 4% to 6%, compared with its previous forecast of about 2% to 4% growth.

The company reaffirmed its cost outlook for the year.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.