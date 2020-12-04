Commodities
AAL

American Airlines sees fourth-quarter cash burn at high end of guidance

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

American Airlines said on Friday it expects its fourth-quarter average daily cash burn to be at the high end of its previously forecasted range of between $25 million and $30 million.

Adds details on liquidity, background

Dec 4 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Friday it expects its fourth-quarter average daily cash burn to be at the high end of its previously forecasted range of between $25 million and $30 million.

The U.S. airline industry is still losing billions of dollars every month as travel demand remains weak and recent coronavirus travel advisories have discouraged holiday travel.

"Rising COVID-19 case counts and associated travel restrictions..have resulted in a slowing of net bookings growth, which has persisted into December," American said in a statement.

The U.S. airline now expects to end the fourth quarter with about $14 billion in total available liquidity. (https://bit.ly/3lAWb24)

Delta Air Lines DAL.N warned on Thursday it would lose about $2 million more than forecast each day in the fourth quarter, but kept a target to halt its cash burn next spring.

Airlines are hoping that vaccine prospects will start lifting demand throughout 2021 but do not expect a full recovery for some time.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL DAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular