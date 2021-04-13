American Airlines sees first-quarter revenue falling 62% vs 2019

April 13 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue is expected to drop about 62% compared with the same period in 2019, and sees a loss of about $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion, excluding net special credits. (https://bit.ly/3g83hw2)

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

