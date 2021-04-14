US Markets
AAL

American Airlines sees bookings rebounding in summer

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

American Airlines said on Wednesday it expects to fly more than 90% of its domestic seat capacity in the summer of 2021, compared with the same period in 2019, due to a strong rebound in bookings.

April 14 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Wednesday it expects to fly more than 90% of its domestic seat capacity in the summer of 2021, compared with the same period in 2019, due to a strong rebound in bookings.

The U.S. airline also said it expects to utilize 80% of its international seat capacity this summer, compared with 2019 levels. (https://bit.ly/3wPJgjP)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular