American Airlines sees 90% slump in second-quarter revenue

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. airline American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Friday it expects its second quarter revenue to decline 90% compared with a year earlier.

The company expects to reduce its cash burn rate to about zero by the end of 2020, as demand conditions continue to improve. (https://bit.ly/3cXRVp3)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.