American Airlines says to cut management and support staff by 30%

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

American Airlines Group Inc must reduce its management and support staff by about 30% as it moves to run a smaller airline due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter to employees made public on Wednesday.

American will first offer voluntary options to employees and will implement involuntary reductions if there is not enough take-up, Elise Eberwein, executive vice president of people and global engagement said in the letter.

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O has also said it will need to reduce its management and administrative staff by about 30% once U.S. government payroll aid expires in the fall.

