Commodities
AAL

American Airlines says technical issue at Sabre hit operations

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

American Airlines said on Friday that travel technology firm Sabre Corp had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including its own. American Airlines said the technical issue had been resolved.

May 21 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Friday that travel technology firm Sabre Corp SABR.O had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including its own.

American Airlines said the technical issue had been resolved.

Virgin Australia, which also uses Sabre's technology for air bookings, said in a tweet earlier on Friday its flights were impacted by a global system outage, which was affecting its check-in and boarding systems. (https://bit.ly/3wokLcl)

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL SABR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular