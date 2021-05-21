American Airlines says technical issue at Sabre hit operations
May 21 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Friday that travel technology firm Sabre Corp SABR.O had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including its own.
American Airlines said the technical issue had been resolved.
Virgin Australia, which also uses Sabre's technology for air bookings, said in a tweet earlier on Friday its flights were impacted by a global system outage, which was affecting its check-in and boarding systems. (https://bit.ly/3wokLcl)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAAL SABR
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Brazil mills cutting some sugar production, boosting ethanol volumes -Datagro
- Influential Chinese farm consultancy Cofeed suspends operations without explanation
- EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels processor POET in talks to acquire Flint Hills' ethanol assets -companies
- H&M begins placing orders in Myanmar again after pause in wake of coup