American Airlines says technical issue at Sabre hit operations

May 21 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Friday that travel technology firm Sabre Corp SABR.O had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including its own.

American Airlines said the technical issue had been resolved.

Virgin Australia, which also uses Sabre's technology for air bookings, said in a tweet earlier on Friday its flights were impacted by a global system outage, which was affecting its check-in and boarding systems. (https://bit.ly/3wokLcl)

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.