Commodities
AAL

American Airlines says operations hit by unexpected storms

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Stone

American Airlines Group Inc said "unexpected and heavy" thunderstorms had hit operations at its largest hub at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, leading to the cancellation of many flights on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said "unexpected and heavy" thunderstorms had hit operations at its largest hub at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, leading to the cancellation of many flights on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The airline has canceled nearly 300 flights as of 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com. (https://bit.ly/3SIKLLj)

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular