American Airlines says operations hit by unexpected storms

Aug 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said "unexpected and heavy" thunderstorms had hit operations at its largest hub at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, leading to the cancellation of many flights on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The airline has canceled nearly 300 flights as of 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com. (https://bit.ly/3SIKLLj)

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.