American Airlines Says No Change Fee For Tickets Bought By April 30

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group has extended its offer to waive change fees for customers who purchase travel tickets through April 30, in response to lower travel demand due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The airline had earlier waived change fees for customers who purchased tickets through April 15.

American Airlines said Monday that customers who purchased flight tickets from March 1 through April 30 will not incur change fees prior to travel. The offer is available for any of American Airlines' published non-refundable fares.

Customers who have booked their tickets for travel before May 31, 2020, can re-book tickets for travel before December 31, 2020 or within one year of the date the ticket was issued, whichever is earlier.

To encourage monetary donations from customers to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, American Airlines said that through April 30, AAdvantage members can earn 10 miles for every dollar donated by them to the Red Cross, with a minimum donation of $25.

Airlines are continuing to cut flight schedules and fares as the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the world has sharply reduced demand for air travel. The weak demand for air travel is the worst since the last financial crisis.

In recent weeks, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways have also suspended their change fees due to passenger uncertainty about travel.

American Airlines said last week that it will suspend 60 percent of its capacity in April compared to the prior-year period and plans to suspend up to 80 percent of its capacity in May.

The company attributed the capacity reductions to significantly decreased customer demand and government travel restrictions related to COVID-19. The reduced April schedule is reflected on the airline's website from March 29, while the reduced May schedule will be loaded on April 5.

According to reports, American Airlines is seeking $12 billion in federal government aid due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline reportedly told its employees in an email that if it received the aid, there would be no involuntary furloughs or pay cuts for the next six months.

