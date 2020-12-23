Companies
American Airlines says moving forward with recall plans despite delay in aid

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

American Airlines said on Wednesday it still plans to recall furloughed employees and give them paychecks by Dec. 24, even after President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to not sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill that includes payroll support for airlines.

"While this is an unexpected development, we are moving forward with recall plans and furloughed team members will receive funds in their accounts on Christmas Eve as planned," a spokeswoman said.

