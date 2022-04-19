American Airlines Says Face Mask No Longer Required

(RTTNews) - American Airlines has withdrawn the mandate for face masks at U.S. airports and on domestic flights in accordance with the Transportation Security Administration or TSA's decision.

The airline said face masks will not be compulsory as TSA no longer enforces the federal face mask mandate applied to public transportation and transportation hubs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, which had issued Biden administration's mandate in February 2021, last week extended it through May 3.

Meanwhile, the latest developments follow a ruling by federal judge in Florida, who struck down the mask requirement by the CDC on airplanes, trains, buses and other public transportation.

A Biden administration official reportedly said that CDC's public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time following the court ruling. CDC, however, recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

American Airlines added that its customers and team members may continue to wear masks at their own discretion. According to the company, face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to/from certain international locations based on country requirements.

American Airlines is one among several airlines and travel authorities that made masks optional for its employees and customers, even as new coronavirus cases are sharply rising again.

