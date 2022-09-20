American Airlines says data breach hits small number of customers, employees

Adds details from news release, shares

Sept 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc AAL.O said on Tuesday that hackers gained access to personal information of a small number of customers and employees through a phishing campaign.

The airline said it had no evidence that any personal data was misused.

Shares of the company pared gains to trade down 1%.

"American Airlines is aware of a phishing campaign that led to the unauthorized access to a limited number of team member mailboxes," the carrier said in a statement.

The airline added it was implementing additional technical safeguards to prevent similar incidents, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

