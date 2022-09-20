Commodities
AAL

American Airlines says data breach hits small number of customers, employees

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello

American Airlines Inc said on Tuesday that hackers gained access to personal information of a small number of customers and employees through a phishing campaign.

Adds details from news release, shares

Sept 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc AAL.O said on Tuesday that hackers gained access to personal information of a small number of customers and employees through a phishing campaign.

The airline said it had no evidence that any personal data was misused.

Shares of the company pared gains to trade down 1%.

"American Airlines is aware of a phishing campaign that led to the unauthorized access to a limited number of team member mailboxes," the carrier said in a statement.

The airline added it was implementing additional technical safeguards to prevent similar incidents, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular