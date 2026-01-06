Markets
AAL

American Airlines Rolls Out Free High-Speed Wi-Fi Across Most Of Its Fleet

January 06, 2026 — 11:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has announced on Tuesday that it is rolling out free, high-speed satellite Wi-Fi for AAdvantage members, thanks to AT&T.

This is set to be available on more planes than any other airline in the world. Starting this month, the service will be offered on over 2 million flights each year, with full access on all narrowbody and dual-class regional planes by early spring.

American Airlines mentioned that this move is in response to the growing need for reliable Wi-Fi on board and will help them improve personalization and digital travel services in the future.

AAL is currently trading at $15.98, up $0.15 or 0.92 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.