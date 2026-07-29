American Airlines Revenue Reset Gains Traction Despite Fuel Risks

American Airlines AAL is gaining commercial momentum as premium demand, corporate travel recovery, network improvements and loyalty growth improve revenue quality. The challenge is whether those gains can offset fuel inflation, labor costs and leverage.

The setup also matters for peers such as Delta Air Lines DAL and United Airlines Holdings UAL, which compete for premium and global travelers. Delta describes itself as serving more than 290 destinations across six continents, while United says it reaches more than 370 destinations across six continents.

American Airlines Rebuilds Corporate Demand

American’s commercial reset is showing traction with higher-value travelers. Renegotiated agency contracts and restored distribution relationships are helping the carrier rebuild corporate relationships after a period of disruption.

Managed corporate revenue increased 26% year over year in the second quarter. That marked the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, signaling that business travel demand is becoming a more durable support for revenue.

AAL Network Changes Lift Revenue Quality

AAL is also focusing on profitable hub growth and network optimization. New international service to Budapest and Prague from Philadelphia, Athens from Dallas-Fort Worth and resumed service to Venezuela broaden the company’s reach in key global markets.

The Dallas-Fort Worth rebanking initiative is an important proof point. It reduced system misconnections by nearly 25% and helped unit revenue at the hub outperform the system average by 4 points, highlighting the financial value of better connectivity.

American Airlines Expands Premium Capacity

Premium demand remains a clear bright spot. Premium passenger unit revenue rose 13.4% year over year in the second quarter, outpacing the 8.8% increase in Main Cabin unit revenue.

American is adding premium seats through new Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A321XLR deliveries, along with retrofits of its 777-300ER, 777-200ER, A319 and A320 aircraft. That should support a richer revenue mix over time if premium and corporate demand hold up.

Driven by the tailwinds, shares of American Airlines have gained in double digits (% wise) over the past six months, outperforming its industry.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AAL Loyalty Investments Deepen Engagement

The AAdvantage program remains central to American’s customer strategy. Enrollments increased more than 30% year over year in the second quarter, while co-branded Citi card spending grew 8%.

Customer investments are reinforcing that effort. American reported a five-point year-over-year improvement in Net Promoter Score and plans to add Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi beginning in 2027, while continuing to expand lounges and upgrade premium cabins.

American Airlines Still Faces Cost Pressure

The revenue story is improving, but cost pressure remains significant. Aircraft fuel and related taxes surged 83.3% year over year to $4.88 billion in the second quarter, reflecting a 77.1% increase in the average fuel price to $4.05 per gallon.

Labor costs are another constraint. Salaries, wages and benefits increased 5.9% year over year in the second quarter and 8.3% in the first half of 2026, while American ended June with $28.2 billion of long-term debt, including current maturities. Liquidity of $11.3 billion provides a cushion, but sustained earnings recovery is still needed to improve flexibility.

AAL Signals Favor Value Over Momentum

Bottom line: American’s revenue reset is gaining traction, with corporate demand, premium capacity, network changes and loyalty growth all moving in the right direction. Fuel volatility, elevated labor expense and leverage keep the recovery from becoming a clean story.

AAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That indicates a neutral short-term earnings-estimate backdrop rather than a strong directional call. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock’s VGM Score of B and Value Score of A support the recovery thesis from a valuation and blended-style perspective. However, the Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of F point to uneven earnings visibility and weak recent price trends, keeping the risk-reward profile balanced.

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American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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