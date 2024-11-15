American Airlines resumed with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien resumed coverage of American Airlines (AAL) with a Neutral rating and $15 price target The firm expects American to regain revenue share lost due to its distribution challenges, but given the length of typical corporate contracts, it believes this will take time.

