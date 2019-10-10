American Airlines restructures operations and commercial teams

US Markets

American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday it would restructure its operations and commercial teams and announced a host of new appointments as the No. 1 U.S. airline increases focus on revenue growth and network expansion.

The carrier said David Seymour, Vasu Raja, Don Casey and Kurt Stache will take on leadership roles for operations, network strategy, revenue and customer experience teams, respectively.

Additionally the airline said Senior Vice President, customer experience, Kerry Philipovitch, would retire from the company by the end of 2019.

