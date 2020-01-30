American Airlines Reaches Tentative Deal With Mechanics And Fleet Service Union

(RTTNews) - American Airlines said that it reached tentative agreements with the TWU-IAM Association for new joint collective bargaining agreements that cover more than 31,000 team members.

The tentative agreements are subject to ratification by Maintenance & Related and Fleet Service team members represented by the Association. The association will communicate details of the agreements to its members in the coming weeks.

