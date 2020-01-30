American Airlines reaches tentative contract deal with mechanics union

CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - American Airlines Holdings Inc AAL.O said it has reached a tentative deal with its mechanics union this week for a new joint collective bargaining agreements, nearing the end of bitter negotiations that have dragged on for years.

The agreements with the TWU-IAM Association, covering more than 31,000 employees, are still subject to ratification by union members, the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

