American Airlines reaches tentative contract deal with mechanics union

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - American Airlines Holdings Inc AAL.O said it has reached a tentative deal with its mechanics union this week for a new joint collective bargaining agreements, nearing the end of bitter negotiations that have dragged on for years.

The agreements with the TWU-IAM Association, covering more than 31,000 employees, are still subject to ratification by union members, the airline said in a statement.

