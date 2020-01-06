American Airlines Reaches Deal With Boeing On 737 Max Grounding

(RTTNews) - American Airlines said it has reached a confidential agreement with Boeing on compensation for financial damages incurred in 2019 due to the grounding of the airline's Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

American said the compensation would add $30 million to an employee profit-sharing program. It expects to distribute to its team members in March 2020.

American currently does not expect any material financial impact of the agreement to be realized in its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings.

Meanwhile, Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV disclosed that it reached settlement with Boeing over losses resulting from the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft.

But the two airlines did not disclose the compensation.

Last month, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it would share proceeds of $125 million from Boeing agreement with employees.

