American Airlines raises second-quarter revenue forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

American Airlines Group Inc lifted its revenue forecast for the second quarter on Friday, citing robust demand and a strong pricing environment.

The airline said it now expects revenue for the period to rise between 11% and 13% over pre-pandemic levels, compared with its prior view of a 6% to 8% increase.

