American Airlines raises second-quarter revenue forecast

June 3 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O lifted its revenue forecast for the second quarter on Friday, citing robust demand and a strong pricing environment.

The airline said it now expects revenue for the period to rise between 11% and 13% over pre-pandemic levels, compared with its prior view of a 6% to 8% increase.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni )

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.