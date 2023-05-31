News & Insights

Commodities
AAL

American Airlines raises Q2 profit outlook on lower fuel costs

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 31, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

May 31 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group AAL.O on Wednesday raised its outlook for second-quarter profit as it expects to pay lesser for jet fuel compared to its previous estimate.

The company forecast profit in the range of $1.45 to 1.65 per share for the current quarter.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.