American Airlines raises Q2 profit outlook on lower fuel costs

May 31 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group AAL.O on Wednesday raised its outlook for second-quarter profit as it expects to pay lesser for jet fuel compared to its previous estimate.

The company forecast profit in the range of $1.45 to 1.65 per share for the current quarter.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.