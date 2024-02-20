News & Insights

Commodities
AAL

American Airlines raises bag fee after five years

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

February 20, 2024 — 11:53 am EST

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Tuesday the carrier will raise the price to check a bag for travel booked on or after Feb. 20.

"For the first time since 2018, American is adjusting bag fees for first and second checked bags," the carrier said.

Passengers will now have to pay $35 to check their first bag for domestic flights if the service is booked online in advance, or $40 if they purchase the option at the airport, the carrier said.

A second checked bag will cost $45 if purchased online or at the airport.

For Canada and short-haul international flights, the fee is $35 for first checked bags, and $45 for the second purchased online or at the airport.

Customers who purchase premium cabins on domestic and international flights "will continue to receive complimentary bags", the airline said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.