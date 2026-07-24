American Airlines Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Revenue Strategy

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL used its second-quarterearnings callto highlight progress from its commercial strategy, with management emphasizing premium revenues, loyalty growth and network improvements despite higher fuel costs.

Executives also pointed to a challenging fuel environment while maintaining that revenue momentum and cost discipline can improve profitability as conditions normalize.

AAL Highlights Commercial Strategy Progress

CEO Robert Isom said American Airlines’ four-pillar commercial strategy is producing measurable results across customer experience, network growth, premium revenues and loyalty. He noted that second-quarter revenues reached a record level, helping offset a substantial increase in fuel expense.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 by 400%. Revenues came in at $16.74 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.70 billion.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Airlines Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

Management emphasized that American Airlines ended the quarter with $11.3 billion in liquidity while continuing efforts to improve efficiency and strengthen the balance sheet.

American Airlines Expands Premium Focus

Chief commercial officer Nathaniel Pieper highlighted stronger premium demand as a key driver of revenue improvement. Premium unit revenues increased more than 13% year over year, outperforming Main Cabin performance.

American Airlines said managed corporate revenues increased 26% year over year, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Premium demand also benefited from expanded offerings and fleet upgrades.

The company is increasing premium capacity through new Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A321XLR deliveries, along with retrofit programs across existing aircraft. Premium seats are expected to grow faster than non-premium capacity.

AAL Addresses Fuel Pressure and Costs

Chief financial officer Devon May said fuel expense increased by more than $2.2 billion year over year during the quarter. He noted that revenue strength recovered nearly half of that increase.

American Airlines expects third-quarter capacity growth of 3% to 5% year over year and revenue growth of 16% to 19%. CASM, excluding special items, fuel and profit sharing, is expected to increase 2.5% to 4.5%.

Management guided for full-year adjusted earnings in the range of a loss of $0.65 to a profit of $0.65 per share, citing higher fuel costs as a major factor.

American Airlines Builds Loyalty Momentum

Pieper said AAdvantage enrollment increased more than 30% year over year in the second quarter, supported by growth in major markets and internationally. The company also highlighted continued engagement through its credit card relationship.

Second-quarter card spend increased 8% year over year. Management described loyalty as a core component of its long-term revenue strategy.

Customer experience improvements were another focus, with American Airlines reporting higher customer satisfaction metrics and continued gains in on-time flight satisfaction.

AAL Faces Analyst Questions on Capacity

During Q&A, an Evercore ISI analyst questioned why American Airlines was not making larger capacity reductions amid fuel volatility. Isom said the company is adjusting capacity based on demand and fuel conditions while remaining focused on long-term network performance.

A Bernstein analyst asked whether AAL should reduce parts of its network to improve financial returns. Pieper said the company is selectively optimizing its footprint, including adjustments in certain hubs.

Management also defended its premium strategy when questioned about aircraft configurations. Pieper said American Airlines is matching aircraft types and premium offerings with market demand while maintaining operational flexibility.

American Airlines Sets Long-Term Priorities

Management maintained that improving revenue generation remains the central opportunity for American Airlines. Isom said the company is focused on customer experience, network strength, premium offerings and loyalty as drivers of future performance.

AAL expects capital expenditures of about $4 billion in 2026 and said it remains committed to reducing debt while maintaining liquidity.

Executives highlighted improving revenue trends entering the second half of the year while acknowledging continued pressure from fuel costs and industry volatility.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signals

AAL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The Zacks Rank is primarily driven by earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with stronger potential performance over a one-to-three-month timeframe. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock carries a Value Score of A, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of A. Zacks Style Scores evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher grades indicating stronger attributes within each category.

A Zacks Rank #1 combined with favorable Style Scores can indicate stronger stock-selection characteristics, although the Zacks Rank and Style Scores can change as earnings estimates and market conditions evolve after reported results.

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American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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