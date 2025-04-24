American Airlines Q1 Loss Beats Market; Sees Q2 Adj. EPS Below Street, Withdraws FY25 View - Update

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL), while reporting wider loss in its first quarter, on Thursday issued second-quarter earnings view below market. Further, the company withdrew fiscal 2025 guidance at this time, and plans to update later as the economic outlook becomes clearer.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, American Airlines shares were losing around 1 percent to trade at $9.23.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $0.50 and $1.00.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In its first quarter, American Airlines' net loss was $473 million or $0.72 per share, wider than prior year's loss of $312 million or $0.48 per share.

Adjusted loss was $386 million or $0.59 per share for the period, compared to loss of $226 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Analysts had expected the company to report a loss of $0.67 per share.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2 percent to $12.551 billion from $12.570 billion last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $12.56 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.