American Airlines profit rises 27% as travel demand offsets MAX impact

Publisher
Reuters
Published

American Airlines Group Inc reported a 27% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as strong travel demand helped the U.S. airline counter the impact of flight cancellations due to the 737 MAX grounding.

