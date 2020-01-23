American Airlines profit rises 27% as travel demand offsets MAX impact

American Airlines Group Inc reported a 27% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as strong travel demand helped the U.S. airline counter the impact of flight cancellations due to the 737 MAX grounding.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.