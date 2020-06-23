Commodities
American Airlines prices stock offering at $13.50 per share

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

June 23 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Tuesday it plans to offer 74.1 million shares of its common stock priced at $13.50 per share.

The company said it also plans to offer $1 billion of convertible notes due 2025 in public offerings. (https://reut.rs/3hS5Bpl)

