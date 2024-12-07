News & Insights

Stocks
AAL

American Airlines price target raised to $19 from $16 at UBS

December 07, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz raised the firm’s price target on American Airlines (AAL) to $19 from $16 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says American’s new exclusive credit card deal with Citi should drive solid long-term gains. The exclusive relationship should help American drive accelerated loyalty growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Having a dual card provider has probably meant that American and its bank partners have not been able to fully capitalize on the relationship to the same extent as other larger airlines with exclusive bank partners, notes UBS. It says this will change beginning in 2026, driving improved remuneration growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

