American Airlines price target raised to $18 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on American Airlines (AAL) to $18 from $16 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm sees a bullish setup for the North American airlines in 2025 as yields improve and capacity moderates. American and Southwest provided more favorable Q4 revenue guidance pointing to favorable industry yield improvement as capacity growth subsides, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays remains bullish on the sector and continues to see significant upside potential in Delta (DAL), United (UAL) and Alaska Air (ALK).
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AAL:
- Morgan Stanley remains a buyer of American Air after Q4 guidance raise
- Dollar General reports mixed Q3, American Air raises Q4 outlook: Morning Buzz
- American Airlines upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research
- JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cuts Routes to Boost Profitability
- Morning Movers: Fiserv shares drop following CEO’s nomination to Trump’s cabinet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.