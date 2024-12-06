American Airlines price target raised to $18 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on American Airlines (AAL) to $18 from $16 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm sees a bullish setup for the North American airlines in 2025 as yields improve and capacity moderates. American and Southwest provided more favorable Q4 revenue guidance pointing to favorable industry yield improvement as capacity growth subsides, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays remains bullish on the sector and continues to see significant upside potential in Delta (DAL), United (UAL) and Alaska Air (ALK).

