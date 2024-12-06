American Airlines price target raised to $17 from $10 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Tom Fitzgerald raised the firm’s price target on American Airlines (AAL) to $17 from $10 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updated its model with latest guidance as well as the finalized 10-year credit card deal with Citi commencing in 2026.

