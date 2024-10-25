American Airlines price target raised to $16 from $14 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg raised the firm’s price target on American Airlines (AAL) to $16 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s September quarter results came in better than expectations as revenue headwinds turn to tailwinds, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks American’s reversal of its prior strategy will drive revenue tailwinds into year-end and beyond.

