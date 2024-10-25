American Airlines price target raised to $16 from $14 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg raised the firm’s price target on American Airlines (AAL) to $16 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s September quarter results came in better than expectations as revenue headwinds turn to tailwinds, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks American’s reversal of its prior strategy will drive revenue tailwinds into year-end and beyond.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AAL:
- DOJ, DOT launch broad public inquiry into state of competition in air travel
- Boeing union rejects latest offer, Tesla reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- AAL Earnings: American Airlines Beats Estimates in Q3, Raises Outlook
- Unusually active option classes on open October 24th
- American Airlines sees strong demand overall in Q4
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.