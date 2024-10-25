American Airlines price target raised to $10 from $9 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Thomas Fitzgerald raised the firm’s price target on American Airlines (AAL) to $10 from $9 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updated its estimates to reflect actual 3Q results, 4Q guidance, and fine tune 2025/26.
