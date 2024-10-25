American Airlines price target raised to $10 from $9 at BofA

BofA analyst Andrew Didora raised the firm’s price target on American Airlines (AAL) to $10 from $9 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. Like with other airlines, the says it feels “comfortable with forecasts in the upper end of the range” and thinks the key 2025 opportunities are for a rebuild of American’s corporate business and new credit card economics, adding that its Underperform rating is driven by valuation and net leverage.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.