American Airlines price target raised to $10 from $9 at BofA

October 25, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

BofA analyst Andrew Didora raised the firm’s price target on American Airlines (AAL) to $10 from $9 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. Like with other airlines, the says it feels “comfortable with forecasts in the upper end of the range” and thinks the key 2025 opportunities are for a rebuild of American’s corporate business and new credit card economics, adding that its Underperform rating is driven by valuation and net leverage.

