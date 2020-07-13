Companies
AAL

American Airlines preparing to send furlough warnings this week -sources

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

American Airlines is preparing to send notices of potential furloughs, as well as early retirement packages to encourage voluntary departures, to its workers later this week, two people familiar with the matter said.

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O is preparing to send notices of potential furloughs, as well as early retirement packages to encourage voluntary departures, to its workers later this week, two people familiar with the matter said.

American has already said it expects to have 20,000 more employees than it needs to operate its schedule in the fall as demand that has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic remains depressed.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chris Reese)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Paylocity CEO Details Software Firm's Expanding Business Opportunities

    Paylocity stock earns a spot on IBD's coveted Stock Spotlight screen, which highlights companies with strong earnings and sales growth as well as top-notch technical action. Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp discusses the company's solid performance.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular