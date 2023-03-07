Commodities
AAL

American Airlines prepared to match Delta's pilot pay rates -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

March 07, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O is prepared to match the pay rates and profit-sharing formula that rival Delta Air Lines DAL.N has provided in its new pilot contract, Chief Executive Robert Isom said on Tuesday.

Isom told American pilots that matching Delta's deal will result in a contract worth more than $7 billion for them.

"A deal like this would be a game changer for our pilots," he said.

Delta's pilots last week ratified a new contract that is widely expected to be a benchmark for contract negotiations at rival carriers.

The Atlanta-based carrier's new contract provides a 34% cumulative pay increase, a lump-sum one-time payment, reduced health insurance premiums and improvements in holiday pay, vacation, company contributions to 401(k) and work rules.

To match Delta's deal, Isom said American pilots would receive on average pay increases of 21% in the first year of contract. Total pay increases in the fourth year of the contract deal would be 40%, he said.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)

Reuters
