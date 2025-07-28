American Airlines Posts Q2 Revenue Gain

Key Points Adjusted EPS of $0.95 in Q2 2025 exceeded estimates by 22%.

Revenue reached $14.4 billion in Q2 2025, setting a new record but remaining nearly flat year over year, reflecting ongoing weakness in domestic passenger demand.

Operating margin reached 7.9% in Q2 2025.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), one of the largest passenger and cargo carriers in the world, reported fiscal 2025 second-quarter earnings on July 24, 2025, that topped analysts' consensus expectations. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 handily beat the consensus estimate of $0.78. Revenue came in at $14.4 billion, besting estimates and setting a new company record. Despite the beats, underlying trends point to persistent domestic market softness and cost pressures, especially outside of lower fuel expenses.

Overall, the period was marked by cautious optimism, with robust international and premium demand set against a backdrop of weak domestic performance and ongoing margin compression.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS $0.95 $0.78 $1.09 (12.8%) Revenue $14.4 billion $14.3 billion $14.33 billion 0.5% Operating margin 7.9% 9.7% (1.8 pp) Net income $599 million $717 million (16.4%) Free cash flow $791 million $850 million (6.9%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

American Airlines Group is a global airline network that connects passengers and cargo across more than 350 destinations. Its business model relies on a vast hub-and-spoke system, partnerships through the oneworld Alliance, and strong connectivity in major cities such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, and New York. American also operates extensive regional and international routes, which help diversify revenue streams beyond the core U.S. domestic market.

Key factors central to the company’s recent strategy include maintaining an expansive network, strengthening partnerships, and focusing on cost management. Labor costs and fuel prices are significant elements of the airline’s expense structure. The company does not hedge its fuel, meaning price swings flow directly to the bottom line. Labor relations are especially important, as more than 85% of employees are unionized. Another ongoing priority is investment in customer experience, loyalty initiatives, and sustainable practices to strengthen recurring business and brand reputation.

Quarter Highlights: Revenue Drivers, Costs, and Operations

During Q2 2025, American’s revenue (GAAP) set a company record, but underlying growth was nearly flat, with core passenger revenue declining. Passenger revenue dropped 0.6% from the prior year. The domestic market was particularly weak, down 2.0%, and saw passenger load factor -- a measure of seat occupancy -- slip by 2.8 percentage points. Domestic passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM), which captures how much revenue is made for every seat flown a mile, fell 6.4%, while yields declined 3.3%. This points to weaker demand among price-sensitive, discretionary travelers booking economy cabins.

In the second quarter of 2025, international revenue increased, with Atlantic region revenue up 3.3% year over year, Pacific region revenue up 17.5% year over year, and total international revenue up 2.7%. Revenue from the Atlantic region grew 3.3%, with transatlantic PRASM up 5.0%. In the Pacific, a jump in capacity led to a 17.5% increase in passenger revenue and PRASM growth of 0.6%. Latin America passenger revenue decreased by 0.8% year over year, while total international revenue managed a 2.7% increase. Ancillary and loyalty business lines continued to expand. Other revenue rose 13.0%. Cargo revenue (GAAP) also improved by 8.2%.

Lower fuel prices delivered much of the cost relief, as the average price per gallon of jet fuel dropped 15.3%. Fuel expenses (GAAP) were down 13.0% year over year, although fuel consumption moved up with increased flying. However, these gains were offset by higher labor expenses, which climbed 10.9% as new labor agreements took effect. Unit costs excluding fuel and one-time items (CASM ex-fuel ex-specials) rose 3.4% year over year, spotlighting persistent inflation in the broader cost base.

Operational resilience was also in focus. The airline experienced a 36% increase in disruptive operational events year over year. American continues to invest in its operations, team, and technology to drive enhancements in operational reliability. Despite these pressures, mainline operational statistics like departures and enplanements stayed mostly consistent with the past year. The company continued to invest in premium products, like lie-flat seats with the Flagship Suite and instant loyalty upgrades, to drive repeat business among higher-value travelers.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Management Outlook

Management offered a cautious forward view for the coming months. For Q3 2025, American expects an adjusted (non-GAAP) net loss per diluted share of ($0.10) to ($0.60). For the full year 2025, adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS guidance was set at a range of ($0.20) to $0.80, with the midpoint at $0.30. Management pointed out that the higher end of the guidance range depends on a strengthening domestic market, which continues to lag other segments in performance, and the company reiterated its focus on strengthening the balance sheet by targeting total debt under $35 billion by year-end 2027.

For the rest of the year, American will closely monitor demand trends in domestic leisure travel and manage capacity deployment with caution. Premium and international demand remain robust. Management flagged uncertainty in the broader environment, pulling some historical guidance and emphasizing the need for nimble operations to respond quickly to shifts in demand or cost pressures.

Revenue and net income are presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

