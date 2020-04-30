Commodities
AAL

American Airlines posts first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

American Airlines on Thursday posted its first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy in 2013, and said it expects second-quarter cash burn rate to be about $70 million per day, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a near standstill.

April 30 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O on Thursday posted its first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy in 2013, and said it expects second-quarter cash burn rate to be about $70 million per day, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a near standstill.

The U.S. airline swung to a net loss of $2.24 billion, or $5.26 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $185 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue declined 19.5% to $8.52 billion.

Excluding special items, the company posted a loss of $2.65 per share.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular