American Airlines plans to sell another $1 billion in stock to boost liquidity

Jan 29 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O has authorized the sale of another $1 billion in stock, expanding upon a $1 billion offering announced last October to boost liquidity, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

From the October offering, American said it has raised $882 million so far through the sale of common stock at an average price of $12.87 per share.

The new plan follows a stock surge on Thursday after the carrier was mentioned on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum. On Friday the stock was 1.7% lower at $17.76.

In the filing, American also detailed the terms of its aircraft financial commitments, saying it has secured the right to defer 13 of 16 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft deliveries scheduled for 2021 and 2022 if it does not have committed financing.

Previous financing for some of the aircraft that American was meant to receive in 2020 had expired as Boeing Co BA.N froze 737 MAX deliveries during a 20-month safety ban that finally ended in the United States in November.

American said it expects to receive six MAX aircraft in 2021 and 10 in 2022, but only has financing commitments for three of those jets. The others can be deferred until 2023 or 2024.

Bankers say aircraft finance is broadly available for mainline aircraft that provide solid dollar-denominated returns, but any tightening of availability could affect deliveries.

