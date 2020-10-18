Markets
AAL

American Airlines Plans To Return Boeing 737 Max Services At Year-end : Reports

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service for passenger flights by the end of the year. But it is dependent on re-certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to reports.

The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 following two crashes that killed 364 people.

The airline will operate a daily 737 Max flight between Miami and New York from December 29 to January 4. The flights will be available for booking as early as October 24, the reports said.

"We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process and we'll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified," the airline reportedly said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL BA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular