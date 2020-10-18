American Airlines Plans To Return Boeing 737 Max Services At Year-end : Reports

(RTTNews) - American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service for passenger flights by the end of the year. But it is dependent on re-certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to reports.

The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 following two crashes that killed 364 people.

The airline will operate a daily 737 Max flight between Miami and New York from December 29 to January 4. The flights will be available for booking as early as October 24, the reports said.

"We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process and we'll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified," the airline reportedly said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.