American Airlines places order for three new Embraer aircraft

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Tuesday that American Airlines AAL.O has placed a firm order for three new E175 aircraft, which will be operated by its Envoy Air subsidiary.

According to Embraer, the deal was valued at $160.2 million and will be included in the company's 2021 fourth-quarter backlog. The deliveries are expected to be concluded by the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Leslie Adler)

