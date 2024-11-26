News & Insights

American Airlines placed on ‘positive catalyst watch’ at Citi

November 26, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Citi added a “90-day positive catalyst watch” on shares of Buy-rated American Airlines (AAL) after increasing the firm’s price target to $19. American’s upcoming Q4 results and 2025 guidance should show “very important gains in high-quality top-line items, such as premium cabin, loyalty and co-branded card,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the stock’s current levels suggest that there are some market doubts about the above improvements. Citi believes the upcoming results “should dismiss these doubts.”

