American Airlines placed on ‘positive catalyst watch’ at Citi

Citi added a “90-day positive catalyst watch” on shares of Buy-rated American Airlines (AAL) after increasing the firm’s price target to $19. American’s upcoming Q4 results and 2025 guidance should show “very important gains in high-quality top-line items, such as premium cabin, loyalty and co-branded card,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the stock’s current levels suggest that there are some market doubts about the above improvements. Citi believes the upcoming results “should dismiss these doubts.”

