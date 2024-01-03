American Airlines' pilots union to examine regional aviators' seniority - memo

Jan 3 (Reuters) - American Airlines' pilots union has formed a committee to consider whether to bring aviators from the group's regional carriers like Envoy Air onto its mainline pilots' seniority list, according to a union memo seen by Reuters.

The Allied Pilots Association union (APA) committee will also investigate the impact of a potential change in pilots' retirement age to 67 from 65 to minimize any adverse impact such a change could have on its pilots, the memo quoted union President CA Ed Sicher as saying.

Several unions, such as the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), have opposed a bill in the U.S. Congress that seeks to raise the retirement age for commercial pilots, arguing it will "introduce new risk" into the aviation system as no safety agency has studied its implications.

The bill, however, has been estimated by the Regional Airline Association (RAA) to provide 5,000 pilots the option to continue working over the next two years.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert and Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

