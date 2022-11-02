Commodities
AAL

American Airlines pilots' union rejects pay hike proposal

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

November 02, 2022 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - American Airlines pilots' union on Wednesday said its board of directors has rejected a draft agreement that offered a 19% pay hike over two years, as the proposal failed to garner enough votes.

The Allied Pilots Association (APA) has been pushing for higher wages and improved schedules among other things, at a time when the air travel industry is facing a staff shortage, impacting the company's ability to meet robust air travel demand.

The APA in a tweet on Wednesday said the proposed agreement received 15 votes, with just five in its favour.

The company last month offered a 19% pay increase to its pilots over two years in a new contract, after proposing in June to hike the base pay by about 17% through 2024.

American Airlines shares were down 1.6% in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter