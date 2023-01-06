Companies
AAL

American Airlines pilots raise concerns over new cockpit protocols

January 06, 2023 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Adds comment from American Airlines

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The union representing 15,000 American Airlines AAL.O pilots has voiced concerns regarding the new cockpit protocols enforced by the airline, without adequate training.

The carrier on Tuesday implemented new procedures for cockpit communications during critical events such as low visibility landings, according to the union.

"The operational changes that management is attempting to implement without fulsome training alters how pilots communicate, coordinate, and execute flight safety duties at some of the most high-threat times of flight," Allied Pilots Association (APA) said in a post on Monday.

The changes were imposed over a bulletin, according to the union. "This attempt to train by bulletin, while ignoring serious safety concerns and well-established best practices, runs the risk of dramatically eroding margins of safety," it added.

American said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, "these changes represent industry best practice and ensure improved crew coordination and consistency across fleet types so that our pilots can easily transition across different aircraft if they choose."

"These updates have been underway since 2021 and have been a coordinated effort with APA's Training Committee," the airline said, adding that the approach to familiarizing pilots has been approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.