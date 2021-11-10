Commodities
AAL

American Airlines pilots decline holiday pay proposal - memo

Contributor
Abhijith Ganapavaram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

American Airlines pilots have declined an offer of bonuses and higher pay by the carrier for working during the holidays, according to a company internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

By Abhijith Ganapavaram

Nov 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O pilots have declined an offer of bonuses and higher pay by the carrier for working during the holidays, according to a company internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The airline had on Tuesday offered bonuses and higher pay of up to 300% to employees.

In a memo to pilots, American Airlines said it was disappointed with the Allied Pilots Association's decision and would continue to work with them.

The union could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular