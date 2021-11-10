American Airlines pilot union declines holiday pay proposal - memo

Nov 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O pilot union has declined the U.S. airline's offer of bonuses and higher pay for working during the holidays, according to a company internal memo seen by Reuters.

The Allied Pilots Association could not be immediately reached for comment.

